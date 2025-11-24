Swiss National Bank Increases Stake in Coterra Energy Inc. $CTRA

Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 11.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,313,020 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 236,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $58,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Coterra Energy by 18.3% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 125,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,635,000 after purchasing an additional 19,452 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $248,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 102,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,948,000 after buying an additional 6,782 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 7.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 178,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,158,000 after buying an additional 11,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 14.4% during the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Coterra Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Raymond James Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $34.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Zacks Research lowered Coterra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on Coterra Energy from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 20th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.38.

Coterra Energy Trading Up 1.5%

NYSE CTRA opened at $25.77 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.53. Coterra Energy Inc. has a one year low of $22.33 and a one year high of $29.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $19.62 billion, a PE ratio of 12.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.30.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.02). Coterra Energy had a net margin of 23.80% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Coterra Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 13th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.4%. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.55%.

Coterra Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company’s properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.