Swiss National Bank Has $78.54 Million Position in Ameren Corporation $AEE

Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 817,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Ameren were worth $78,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Ameren during the first quarter worth about $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Ameren by 70.9% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 258 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ameren by 728.9% during the 2nd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ameren by 600.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of Ameren during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. 79.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on AEE. Barclays set a $113.00 price objective on shares of Ameren in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Ameren in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Ameren in a research note on Monday, October 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded shares of Ameren to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Ameren from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ameren has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ameren news, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 6,500 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total value of $659,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 198,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,183,821.12. The trade was a 3.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ameren Price Performance

NYSE:AEE opened at $104.61 on Monday. Ameren Corporation has a 52 week low of $86.40 and a 52 week high of $106.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.88. The firm has a market cap of $28.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.50.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.07. Ameren had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Ameren has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.250-5.450 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 4.900-5.100 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ameren Corporation will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameren Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 9th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.62%.

Ameren Profile

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution business.

