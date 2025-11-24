Swiss National Bank Has $67.43 Million Stake in W.R. Berkley Corporation $WRB

Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of W.R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 917,762 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 58,000 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in W.R. Berkley were worth $67,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of W.R. Berkley in the second quarter worth approximately $553,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its holdings in W.R. Berkley by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 737,183 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $54,161,000 after purchasing an additional 4,423 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank lifted its position in shares of W.R. Berkley by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 73,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,382,000 after purchasing an additional 4,336 shares during the period. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec boosted its stake in shares of W.R. Berkley by 70.8% in the 1st quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec now owns 17,197 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 7,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc increased its position in shares of W.R. Berkley by 3.9% during the second quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 100,631 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,393,000 after buying an additional 3,750 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WRB opened at $78.16 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $29.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.42, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.40. W.R. Berkley Corporation has a 52-week low of $55.97 and a 52-week high of $78.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37.

W.R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.03. W.R. Berkley had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 13.01%.The company had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. W.R. Berkley’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that W.R. Berkley Corporation will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. W.R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.56%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WRB shares. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $78.00 target price on shares of W.R. Berkley in a report on Monday, October 27th. Truist Financial set a $84.00 price objective on W.R. Berkley and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company set a $66.00 target price on W.R. Berkley and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on W.R. Berkley in a research note on Monday, September 15th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of W.R. Berkley in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.85.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines.

