Swiss National Bank Has $56.45 Million Stock Position in Weyerhaeuser Company $WY

Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,197,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 148,000 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $56,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 86.3% during the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the first quarter worth $32,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Private Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 135.2% in the second quarter. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 3rd. Truist Financial cut their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Zacks Research upgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.78.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Performance

NYSE WY opened at $21.79 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.15. The firm has a market cap of $15.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.34, a PEG ratio of 244.04 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Weyerhaeuser Company has a 1 year low of $21.16 and a 1 year high of $32.70.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.13. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 2.95%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser Company will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Weyerhaeuser Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 186.67%.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

