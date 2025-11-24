Swiss National Bank Has $53.98 Million Stock Position in Pure Storage, Inc. $PSTG

Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 937,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 63,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $53,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PSTG. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Pure Storage by 11.8% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in Pure Storage by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 4,790 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Pure Storage by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. now owns 700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 611 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, GraniteShares Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Pure Storage by 2.6% during the second quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC now owns 8,001 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. 83.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Pure Storage news, insider Ajay Singh sold 7,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.85, for a total value of $602,151.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 229,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,686,005.95. This trade represents a 2.97% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roxanne Taylor sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total transaction of $230,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 16,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,257,266.99. This represents a 15.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 443,111 shares of company stock valued at $36,793,439 over the last three months. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

PSTG opened at $78.49 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $25.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 191.44, a PEG ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.24. Pure Storage, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.51 and a twelve month high of $100.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.65.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 9th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $763.77 million during the quarter. Pure Storage had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 4.15%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PSTG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush lifted their target price on Pure Storage from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Pure Storage from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Pure Storage from $81.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.61.

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of data storage and management technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. Its Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as always-on data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

