Swiss National Bank Grows Position in Amcor PLC $AMCR

Swiss National Bank raised its position in Amcor PLC (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) by 69.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,913,848 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,837,356 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Amcor were worth $63,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Amcor by 115.6% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 568,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,222,000 after buying an additional 304,645 shares during the last quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. boosted its holdings in Amcor by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 169,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after acquiring an additional 14,200 shares during the period. English Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Amcor during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,484,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Amcor by 61.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 110,228,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,996,000 after acquiring an additional 42,122,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in Amcor by 724.0% in the second quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 1,229,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080,536 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMCR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Amcor in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Amcor in a report on Friday, September 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Amcor in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Amcor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.20 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amcor has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.91.

Amcor Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of Amcor stock opened at $8.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $19.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.56, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.81. Amcor PLC has a 1 year low of $7.66 and a 1 year high of $10.70.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.19. Amcor had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 19.43%. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 71.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Amcor PLC will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amcor Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is a boost from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.1%. Amcor’s payout ratio is 152.94%.

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

