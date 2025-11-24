Swiss National Bank Grows Holdings in Restaurant Brands International Inc. $QSR

Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 945,730 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $62,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of QSR. Aviso Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Aviso Financial Inc. now owns 953,186 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $63,566,000 after buying an additional 11,164 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the first quarter valued at about $432,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 90.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 563,747 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,568,000 after purchasing an additional 268,511 shares during the period. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 91.2% in the first quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 145,787 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,715,000 after acquiring an additional 69,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 78,845 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,355,000 after purchasing an additional 7,988 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE QSR opened at $70.53 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.09. The company has a market cap of $23.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.63. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.71 and a 1 year high of $72.32.

Restaurant Brands International ( NYSE:QSR Get Free Report ) (TSE:QSR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The restaurant operator reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.03. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 32.43%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 23rd will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 23rd. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is currently 88.26%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on QSR shares. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.76.

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

