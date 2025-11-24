Swiss National Bank Buys 47,199 Shares of Kellanova $K

Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 5.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 934,099 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,199 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Kellanova were worth $74,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of K. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kellanova in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH bought a new stake in shares of Kellanova in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Dagco Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kellanova during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in shares of Kellanova by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Kellanova by 114.3% in the 2nd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Kellanova alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on K. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Kellanova in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.50 price objective on the stock. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Kellanova from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Kellanova from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kellanova presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.50.

Kellanova Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of K opened at $83.42 on Monday. Kellanova has a twelve month low of $76.48 and a twelve month high of $83.47. The stock has a market cap of $29.02 billion, a PE ratio of 21.89, a P/E/G ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.92.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. Kellanova had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 32.54%. Kellanova’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kellanova will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kellanova Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Kellanova’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kellanova

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 114,599 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.55, for a total value of $9,116,350.45. Following the sale, the insider owned 45,097,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,587,501,192.90. This trade represents a 0.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Kellanova Profile

(Free Report)

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding K? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kellanova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellanova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.