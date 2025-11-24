Swiss National Bank Boosts Stock Position in Aercap Holdings N.V. $AER

Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Aercap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER – Free Report) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 558,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Aercap were worth $65,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Aercap during the second quarter worth approximately $181,377,000. 59 North Capital Management LP increased its stake in Aercap by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. 59 North Capital Management LP now owns 5,209,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $532,258,000 after buying an additional 1,504,620 shares during the period. Dorsey Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Aercap in the 1st quarter valued at $116,325,000. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its position in Aercap by 44.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,794,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $327,006,000 after buying an additional 864,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Aercap by 43.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,298,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $234,843,000 after acquiring an additional 699,520 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Aercap Price Performance

AER stock opened at $131.46 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $125.84 and a 200-day moving average of $118.96. The company has a market cap of $24.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.23, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. Aercap Holdings N.V. has a 12-month low of $85.57 and a 12-month high of $138.34.

Aercap Announces Dividend

Aercap ( NYSE:AER Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $1.81. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. Aercap had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 45.41%.Aercap’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.41 EPS. Aercap has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.700-13.700 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Aercap Holdings N.V. will post 11.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 12th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Aercap’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AER shares. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Aercap from $134.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Aercap from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Aercap from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Zacks Research raised Aercap from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Aercap from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aercap has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.17.

Aercap Company Profile

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

