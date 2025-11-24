Swiss National Bank Boosts Holdings in Toast, Inc. $TOST

Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Free Report) by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,345,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 216,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Toast were worth $59,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toast in the second quarter valued at $31,000. REAP Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Toast by 173.3% during the 2nd quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Motco purchased a new stake in Toast during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in Toast by 1,383.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Toast by 2,356.1% in the 2nd quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Toast alerts:

Insider Transactions at Toast

In other news, President Stephen Fredette sold 1,732 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.54, for a total value of $61,555.28. Following the completion of the sale, the president directly owned 900,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,995,382.56. This represents a 0.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aman Narang sold 1,732 shares of Toast stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.54, for a total transaction of $61,555.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 319,939 shares in the company, valued at $11,370,632.06. The trade was a 0.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 49,759 shares of company stock worth $1,769,270. Insiders own 12.14% of the company’s stock.

Toast Price Performance

NYSE TOST opened at $33.99 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.45. Toast, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.12 and a 12 month high of $49.66. The company has a market capitalization of $17.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.05 and a beta of 1.94.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Toast had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The business’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Toast, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TOST shares. DA Davidson set a $42.00 target price on shares of Toast in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Toast from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Toast from $52.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Toast from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Toast to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.29.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TOST

Toast Profile

(Free Report)

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Toast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.