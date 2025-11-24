Swiss National Bank Acquires 10,700 Shares of Hubbell Inc $HUBB

Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Hubbell Inc (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 7.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 162,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $66,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hubbell by 16.7% in the second quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 19,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,098,000 after acquiring an additional 2,843 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Hubbell in the 2nd quarter worth about $320,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Hubbell in the 2nd quarter worth about $490,000. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new stake in Hubbell during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,423,000. Finally, Beacon Financial Group bought a new stake in Hubbell during the 2nd quarter valued at about $262,000. 88.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Hubbell news, insider Mark Eugene Mikes sold 2,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $466.50, for a total transaction of $1,152,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 4,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,232,202.50. This represents a 34.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John F. Malloy purchased 435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $429.24 per share, for a total transaction of $186,719.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 19,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,192,045.40. This trade represents a 2.33% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HUBB opened at $422.19 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.19, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.00. Hubbell Inc has a 1-year low of $299.42 and a 1-year high of $484.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $435.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $421.25.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $5.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.98 by $0.19. Hubbell had a return on equity of 27.68% and a net margin of 15.24%.The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.49 earnings per share. Hubbell’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Hubbell has set its FY 2025 guidance at 18.100-18.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Hubbell Inc will post 17.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th. This is an increase from Hubbell’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. Hubbell’s payout ratio is currently 35.24%.

HUBB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Hubbell from $490.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Hubbell from $417.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Hubbell from $475.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Hubbell in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $473.86.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

