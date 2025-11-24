Super Micro Computer, Inc. $SMCI Stock Position Raised by Mufg Securities Americas Inc.

Mufg Securities Americas Inc. increased its stake in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) by 27.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,375 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,461 shares during the quarter. Mufg Securities Americas Inc.’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMCI. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the first quarter worth $29,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the first quarter valued at $34,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its position in Super Micro Computer by 46.0% during the second quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SMCI opened at $32.19 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 5.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.22 billion, a PE ratio of 19.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.50. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.71 and a 12-month high of $66.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.14.

Super Micro Computer ( NASDAQ:SMCI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.11). Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 17.14%. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Super Micro Computer has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.460-0.540 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on SMCI. Argus set a $64.00 target price on Super Micro Computer in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Super Micro Computer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 15th. Northland Securities set a $63.00 price target on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Super Micro Computer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.38.

In other Super Micro Computer news, CFO David E. Weigand sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total value of $1,128,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 100,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,522,486.32. The trade was a 19.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 16.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

