Sun Life Financial Inc. $SLF Shares Sold by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc lowered its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Free Report) (TSE:SLF) by 9.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,488,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 364,013 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.62% of Sun Life Financial worth $231,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SLF. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 130.6% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 62.8% in the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, MAI Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 121.8% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. 52.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sun Life Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SLF opened at $59.61 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $33.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.75, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.90. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a one year low of $52.44 and a one year high of $66.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.33.

Sun Life Financial Increases Dividend

Sun Life Financial ( NYSE:SLF Get Free Report ) (TSE:SLF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $944.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $944.53 million. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 7.59%.During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.33 EPS. Analysts predict that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 26th. This is a positive change from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.41%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SLF shares. Morgan Stanley set a $89.00 price target on Sun Life Financial in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Scotiabank upgraded Sun Life Financial to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. National Bankshares reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research report on Monday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.50.

Sun Life Financial Profile

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Asset Management, Canada, U.S., Asia, and Corporate. It offers various insurance products, such as term and permanent life; personal health, which includes prescription drugs, dental, and vision care; critical illness; long-term care; and disability, as well as reinsurance.

