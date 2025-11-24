Sun Communities, Inc. $SUI Shares Bought by Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC

Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Free Report) by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 746,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 161,589 shares during the period. Sun Communities makes up 3.9% of Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $94,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in Sun Communities during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Ransom Advisory Ltd acquired a new position in Sun Communities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in Sun Communities by 164.4% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Sun Communities in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sun Communities during the second quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 99.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 4,000 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction on Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.24, for a total transaction of $504,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 26,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,282,240. This trade represents a 13.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE SUI opened at $128.28 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.86 billion, a PE ratio of 16.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $125.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.47. The company has a current ratio of 7.08, a quick ratio of 7.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.22 and a 12 month high of $137.77.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.10. Sun Communities had a negative return on equity of 4.51% and a net margin of 42.58%.The company had revenue of $697.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.32 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sun Communities has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.310-1.390 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 6.590-6.670 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were paid a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.13%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Sun Communities from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Sun Communities from $134.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Wall Street Zen raised Sun Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $142.00 price target on Sun Communities and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sun Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.83.

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 667 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising 179,310 developed sites and approximately 48,030 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

