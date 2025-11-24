Summit Global Investments Purchases 960 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive Company $CL

Summit Global Investments lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 175,710 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the quarter. Colgate-Palmolive accounts for approximately 0.9% of Summit Global Investments’ holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $15,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CL. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 82,751,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,522,129,000 after buying an additional 993,432 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,009,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,186,651,000 after acquiring an additional 5,269,140 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,980,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,762,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045,191 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.7% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,176,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,447,000 after purchasing an additional 253,604 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,976,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,761,000 after purchasing an additional 177,833 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on CL. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $98.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays decreased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $96.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.87.

NYSE:CL opened at $80.97 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $78.73 and its 200-day moving average is $84.75. Colgate-Palmolive Company has a 1-year low of $74.54 and a 1-year high of $100.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.79. The stock has a market cap of $65.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.35.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 377.63%. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive Company will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, October 17th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 17th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.26%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

