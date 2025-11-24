Summit Global Investments Makes New Investment in Intel Corporation $INTC

Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 156,797 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,512,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Independent Wealth Network Inc. raised its stake in Intel by 5.2% during the second quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 9,927 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,614 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,384 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. one8zero8 LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. one8zero8 LLC now owns 12,320 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co lifted its holdings in Intel by 8.4% in the first quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co now owns 6,457 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Intel Stock Performance

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $34.50 on Monday. Intel Corporation has a 52 week low of $17.67 and a 52 week high of $42.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $164.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,453.45 and a beta of 1.31.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Intel had a negative return on equity of 0.75% and a net margin of 0.37%.The business had revenue of $13.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.46) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Intel has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.080-0.080 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intel Corporation will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on INTC. Erste Group Bank raised Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Intel from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, October 24th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Intel from $23.00 to $41.10 in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price target on Intel from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-four have issued a Hold rating and eight have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $34.84.

Intel Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

