Summit Global Investments Grows Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Summit Global Investments grew its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 37,449 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the quarter. Tesla makes up approximately 0.7% of Summit Global Investments’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Tesla were worth $11,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 87,929 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $35,509,000 after purchasing an additional 9,293 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,317 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 52.2% during the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 10,368 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $4,187,000 after buying an additional 3,558 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,582 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on TSLA. Truist Financial raised their target price on Tesla from $280.00 to $406.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Tesla from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. HSBC reaffirmed a “reduce” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, November 17th. President Capital lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $373.00 to $529.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Tesla from $490.00 to $482.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and ten have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $394.31.

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $391.09 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $433.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $365.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 trillion, a PE ratio of 260.73, a P/E/G ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $214.25 and a 52 week high of $488.54.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $28.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.98 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 5.51%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.38, for a total value of $918,302.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 9,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,473,057.28. This trade represents a 20.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.75, for a total transaction of $7,275,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 47,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,314,500. This trade represents a 29.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 202,606 shares of company stock valued at $75,588,902 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.