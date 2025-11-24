Summit Global Investments Buys 10,233 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. $GILD

Summit Global Investments increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 29.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 45,303 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 10,233 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $5,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,359 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after buying an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 5.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 243,333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,265,000 after buying an additional 13,389 shares during the last quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 68.2% during the first quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd now owns 97,430 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,892,000 after buying an additional 39,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Angeles Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 7.8% during the first quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,337 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GILD shares. Dbs Bank raised shares of Gilead Sciences to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target (up from $127.00) on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, November 3rd. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Rothschild & Co Redburn upped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $143.00 to $153.00 in a report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.87.

In related news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.23, for a total transaction of $313,075.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 154,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,354,922.65. This represents a 1.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel Patrick O’day sold 10,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.39, for a total value of $1,193,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 581,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,389,826.17. The trade was a 1.69% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 125,146 shares of company stock valued at $15,148,441. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ GILD opened at $126.64 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.75. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.57 and a 1-year high of $128.70. The firm has a market cap of $157.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.32.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.31. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 50.99% and a net margin of 21.86%.The company had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.02 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.050-8.250 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 48.99%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

