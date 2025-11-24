Summit Global Investments Acquires 7,507 Shares of HubSpot, Inc. $HUBS

Summit Global Investments increased its holdings in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 732.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,532 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,507 shares during the quarter. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in HubSpot were worth $4,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of HubSpot by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,910,062 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,805,070,000 after purchasing an additional 714,980 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in HubSpot by 548.6% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 794,677 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $442,341,000 after buying an additional 672,158 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of HubSpot by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,246,734 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,997,407,000 after buying an additional 201,994 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the 1st quarter valued at about $99,963,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of HubSpot by 64.2% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 341,957 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $191,431,000 after acquiring an additional 133,720 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other HubSpot news, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 4,747 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $501.60, for a total transaction of $2,381,095.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 1,271,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $637,562,692.80. The trade was a 0.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 2,387 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $1,193,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 56,277 shares in the company, valued at $28,138,500. The trade was a 4.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,098 shares of company stock worth $24,062,552. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $775.00 to $650.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on HubSpot from $685.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Rothschild Redb lowered HubSpot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Evercore ISI set a $500.00 price objective on HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, UBS Group set a $500.00 target price on HubSpot in a research note on Friday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $617.23.

HubSpot Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HUBS opened at $355.09 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $453.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $510.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.60 billion, a PE ratio of -4,438.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 1.60. HubSpot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $344.41 and a 52 week high of $881.13.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The software maker reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.08. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 1.21%. The business had revenue of $809.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.80 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.18 EPS. HubSpot’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that HubSpot, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

