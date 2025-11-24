Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Raises Stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF $IJR

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 704,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,040 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises 0.6% of Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.10% of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF worth $77,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. RMG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Curio Wealth LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 26,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, Bulwark Capital Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.92% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR opened at $115.58 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $83.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $89.22 and a 52-week high of $128.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $118.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.62.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

