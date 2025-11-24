Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Lowers Position in CocaCola Company (The) $KO

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in shares of CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 414,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,924 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in CocaCola were worth $29,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of CocaCola by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 49,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,494,000 after buying an additional 3,066 shares during the last quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CocaCola by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC now owns 12,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its position in CocaCola by 8.5% in the second quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 209,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,836,000 after acquiring an additional 16,418 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in CocaCola in the second quarter valued at $8,265,000. Finally, Waterloo Capital L.P. raised its position in CocaCola by 10.0% during the second quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 51,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,631,000 after purchasing an additional 4,657 shares in the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at CocaCola

In related news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 31,625 shares of CocaCola stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.17, for a total value of $2,250,751.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 223,330 shares in the company, valued at $15,894,396.10. The trade was a 12.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 13,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.93, for a total transaction of $947,411.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 37,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,638,109.25. The trade was a 26.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 225,252 shares of company stock worth $15,953,007. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

CocaCola Stock Up 2.5%

Shares of NYSE KO opened at $72.96 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $68.39 and its 200 day moving average is $69.46. CocaCola Company has a 52 week low of $60.62 and a 52 week high of $74.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $313.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.16, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.43.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter. CocaCola had a net margin of 27.34% and a return on equity of 43.62%. On average, equities research analysts expect that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

CocaCola Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. CocaCola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CocaCola in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on CocaCola from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of CocaCola from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of CocaCola from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of CocaCola from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and sixteen have issued a Buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CocaCola has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.43.

CocaCola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

