Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Increases Stock Position in American Express Company $AXP

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,940 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,784 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $24,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Access Investment Management LLC bought a new position in American Express during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC bought a new position in American Express during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in American Express during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new stake in American Express in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. 84.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AXP shares. UBS Group raised their price target on American Express from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. HSBC set a $295.00 target price on American Express and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of American Express from $343.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of American Express from $336.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of American Express from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $332.65.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 112,272 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.86, for a total transaction of $37,034,041.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 92,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,614,306.60. This trade represents a 54.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Douglas Tabish sold 2,515 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.61, for a total transaction of $894,359.15. Following the sale, the insider owned 2,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $894,359.15. The trade was a 50.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 193,292 shares of company stock valued at $65,363,878 in the last three months. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Express Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AXP opened at $352.95 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $243.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.27. American Express Company has a 1-year low of $220.43 and a 1-year high of $377.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $345.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $320.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 17th. The payment services company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $17.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.03 billion. American Express had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 33.41%. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.49 EPS. American Express has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.200-15.500 EPS. Research analysts expect that American Express Company will post 15.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 10th were paid a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 10th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is 22.01%.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

