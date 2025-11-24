Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $60.72 Million Position in Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 77,896 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,085 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $60,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LLY. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 97.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 101,305,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,669,349,000 after acquiring an additional 50,002,551 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,407,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,680,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183,038 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,707,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,495,261,000 after purchasing an additional 81,587 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,821,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,808,443,000 after buying an additional 682,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the first quarter worth about $4,613,912,000. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. CICC Research raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $801.00 to $1,060.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $830.00 target price (down previously from $970.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen raised Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $925.00 to $985.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,027.95.

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Up 1.4%

NYSE LLY opened at $1,058.05 on Monday. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $623.78 and a one year high of $1,066.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 trillion, a P/E ratio of 69.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $855.89 and its 200-day moving average is $787.81.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $7.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.42 by $0.60. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 92.72% and a net margin of 25.91%.The business had revenue of $17.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. Eli Lilly and Company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2025 guidance at 23.000-23.700 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.35%.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

