Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $56.45 Million Stock Holdings in Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 258,191 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,728 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $56,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 189.3% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 153,580 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $25,593,000 after purchasing an additional 100,494 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Oracle by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,418 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Trivest Advisors Ltd bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the first quarter valued at $5,592,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 6.1% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 54,167 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $7,573,000 after buying an additional 3,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its position in shares of Oracle by 33.0% during the first quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 2,343 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oracle alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Oracle news, EVP Maria Smith sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.62, for a total value of $1,403,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 47,083 shares in the company, valued at $13,212,431.46. The trade was a 9.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stuart Levey sold 19,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $5,927,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 18,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,528,700. The trade was a 51.74% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 204,254 shares of company stock valued at $60,227,807. Company insiders own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Stock Down 5.8%

ORCL stock opened at $198.54 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $566.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $272.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $236.78. Oracle Corporation has a 1-year low of $118.86 and a 1-year high of $345.72.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $14.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.04 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 72.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. Oracle has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.270-1.310 EPS. Analysts expect that Oracle Corporation will post 5 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 9th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ORCL. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Oracle from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, October 17th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, October 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have issued a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $322.26.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Oracle

About Oracle

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.