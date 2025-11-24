Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $35.16 Million Stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF $VGT

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,388 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $35,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGT. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Rice Partnership LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 65 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the second quarter worth $50,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $718.89 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $756.04 and a 200-day moving average of $694.54. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $451.00 and a twelve month high of $806.99. The firm has a market cap of $106.36 billion, a PE ratio of 34.55 and a beta of 1.25.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

