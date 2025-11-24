Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $33.65 Million Stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF $HDV

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 287,213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 7,497 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.31% of iShares Core High Dividend ETF worth $33,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HDV. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,481,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $300,571,000 after purchasing an additional 102,040 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,203,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $141,033,000 after buying an additional 43,852 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 981,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $118,874,000 after purchasing an additional 49,891 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 837,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $98,172,000 after buying an additional 46,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 778,605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $91,229,000 after purchasing an additional 25,519 shares during the period.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF stock opened at $122.61 on Monday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a one year low of $106.00 and a one year high of $124.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $121.30 and its 200 day moving average is $119.66. The firm has a market cap of $11.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 0.64.

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

