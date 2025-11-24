Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $30.93 Million Stock Position in Trane Technologies plc $TT

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,704 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,095 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $30,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after acquiring an additional 2,323 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 16.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 68,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,202,000 after purchasing an additional 9,876 shares during the period. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd raised its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 145.1% in the first quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd now owns 31,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,434,000 after buying an additional 18,604 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 23.8% in the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,373,000 after buying an additional 1,354 shares during the period. Finally, Valley Wealth Managers Inc. grew its position in Trane Technologies by 7.0% during the first quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $410.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Trane Technologies from $407.00 to $434.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Trane Technologies from $494.00 to $513.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Northcoast Research cut Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Trane Technologies from $445.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Trane Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $470.07.

In related news, CAO Elizabeth A. Elwell sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total transaction of $264,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 7,148 shares in the company, valued at $3,145,120. This represents a 7.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David S. Regnery sold 22,497 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total value of $9,223,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 123,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,722,330. The trade was a 15.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TT opened at $410.64 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $419.41 and a 200-day moving average of $425.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $91.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.16. Trane Technologies plc has a 1 year low of $298.15 and a 1 year high of $476.18.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.80 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 36.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.37 EPS. Trane Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.950-13.050 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 5th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 28.92%.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

