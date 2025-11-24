Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Grows Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. $VZ

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 847,867 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,369 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $36,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bulwark Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter worth $25,000. Advantage Trust Co grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 549.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advantage Trust Co now owns 591 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, RMG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth about $30,000. 62.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VZ opened at $41.22 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $173.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.52. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.58 and a 12-month high of $47.35.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.02. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The firm had revenue of $33.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 10th were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 10th. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.7%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.97%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VZ. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas Exane lowered Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Verizon Communications from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 30th. BNP Paribas lowered Verizon Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and thirteen have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.41.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

