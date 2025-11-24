Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Buys 1,157 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,254 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $26,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GS. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,474 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 888 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 84,520 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $46,172,000 after buying an additional 6,327 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 60.4% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 15,871 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,670,000 after buying an additional 5,976 shares during the period. Finally, GLOBALT Investments LLC GA bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $564,000. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $720.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Citigroup increased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $700.00 to $765.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Dbs Bank raised their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $800.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $854.00 to $828.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $725.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $786.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO John E. Waldron sold 9,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $750.11, for a total transaction of $6,934,016.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 115,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,463,679.48. This trade represents a 7.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

Shares of GS opened at $774.74 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $786.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $719.51. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $439.38 and a 12 month high of $841.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.41.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $12.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.27 by $1.98. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 13.18%.The firm had revenue of $15.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $8.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 EPS for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 2nd will be paid a $4.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 2nd. This represents a $16.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 32.50%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.