Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 2,942 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF $VUG

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 222,838 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,942 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises about 0.8% of Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned 0.06% of Vanguard Growth ETF worth $97,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VUG. Allianz SE bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Biltmore Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of VUG opened at $469.92 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $483.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $454.41. The firm has a market cap of $190.75 billion, a PE ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.17. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $316.14 and a 1-year high of $505.38.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

