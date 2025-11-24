Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 28,562 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF $VWO

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 572,342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 28,562 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $28,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 50.1% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 81,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,595,000 after purchasing an additional 27,259 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $622,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1,821,428.6% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 127,507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,771,000 after buying an additional 127,500 shares during the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth $220,000. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 88,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,017,000 after acquiring an additional 16,894 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $53.07 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.55. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $39.53 and a 52-week high of $56.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.40.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

