Stevens Capital Management LP Takes $202,000 Position in Maplebear Inc. $CART

Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Maplebear by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Maplebear by 35.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Maplebear by 0.4% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 75,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,546,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Maplebear by 1.3% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 25,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Maplebear by 0.5% in the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 70,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,830,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. 63.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on CART. Wall Street Zen downgraded Maplebear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Maplebear from $55.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Guggenheim began coverage on Maplebear in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Maplebear from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Maplebear from $56.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.40.

Maplebear Price Performance

Shares of Maplebear stock opened at $40.19 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.81. Maplebear Inc. has a one year low of $34.78 and a one year high of $53.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.08, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.10.

Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $939.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $933.76 million. Maplebear had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 14.09%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Maplebear Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Maplebear

In other news, General Counsel Morgan Fong sold 3,546 shares of Maplebear stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.85, for a total transaction of $137,762.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 427,523 shares in the company, valued at $16,609,268.55. This trade represents a 0.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chris Rogers sold 9,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.37, for a total transaction of $392,303.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 739,880 shares in the company, valued at $31,348,715.60. This represents a 1.24% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,556 shares of company stock valued at $1,179,482. 26.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Maplebear Profile

(Free Report)

Maplebear Inc, doing business as Instacart, engages in the provision of online grocery shopping services to households in North America. It sells and delivers grocery products, as well as pickup services through a mobile application and website. It also operates virtual convenience stores; and provides software-as-a-service solutions to retailers.

Featured Stories

