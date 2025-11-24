Stevens Capital Management LP Invests $137,000 in UiPath, Inc. $PATH

Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in UiPath, Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 10,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in UiPath during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $891,000. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its position in shares of UiPath by 863.9% during the second quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 42,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 38,402 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in UiPath in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,907,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of UiPath in the first quarter worth $11,016,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in UiPath by 3.8% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,562,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,092,000 after purchasing an additional 56,721 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on PATH shares. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of UiPath in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on UiPath from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 8th. UBS Group set a $17.00 target price on shares of UiPath and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of UiPath in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of UiPath from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.71.

UiPath Stock Performance

Shares of PATH opened at $13.01 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a PE ratio of 433.67, a PEG ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.93. UiPath, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.38 and a twelve month high of $18.74.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 4th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.07. UiPath had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 1.28%. The firm had revenue of $361.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. UiPath’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. UiPath has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that UiPath, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Daniel Dines sold 122,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.89, for a total value of $1,827,509.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 613,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,137,546.30. The trade was a 16.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 240,874 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.28, for a total value of $4,162,302.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 696,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,028,901.76. This trade represents a 25.71% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 2,319,002 shares of company stock worth $34,094,875 over the last three months. 23.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UiPath Company Profile

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

Featured Stories

