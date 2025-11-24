Statera Biopharma (STAB) & Its Rivals Critical Comparison

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Statera Biopharma and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Statera Biopharma N/A N/A 0.00 Statera Biopharma Competitors $437.49 million -$68.80 million -10.64

Statera Biopharma’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Statera Biopharma. Statera Biopharma is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

39.4% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by institutional investors. 5.5% of Statera Biopharma shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.1% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Statera Biopharma N/A N/A N/A Statera Biopharma Competitors -2,625.49% -359.57% -43.35%

Risk and Volatility

This table compares Statera Biopharma and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Statera Biopharma has a beta of 0.33, suggesting that its share price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Statera Biopharma’s competitors have a beta of 10.19, suggesting that their average share price is 919% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Statera Biopharma Company Profile

Statera BioPharma, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel immunotherapies targeting autoimmune, neutropenia/anemia, emerging viruses, and cancers based on a proprietary platform designed to rebalance the body's immune system and restore homeostasis. The company is developing therapies designed to directly elicit within patients a response of antigen-specific killer T-cells and antibodies, thereby activating essential immune defenses against autoimmune, inflammatory, infectious diseases, and cancers. It has clinical programs for Crohn's disease (STAT-201), hematology (Entolimod), pancreatic cancer (STAT-401), and COVID-19 (STAT-205), as well as fibromyalgia and multiple sclerosis. The company was formerly known as Cytocom, Inc. and changed its name to Statera Biopharma, Inc. in September 2021. Statera Biopharma, Inc. is based in Fort Collins, Colorado.

