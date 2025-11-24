Standex International Corporation (NYSE:SXI) Receives $246.33 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Standex International Corporation (NYSE:SXI – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $246.3333.

SXI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Standex International from $200.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Standex International in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of Standex International in a research note on Thursday. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Standex International from $205.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Standex International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 15th.

In other news, insider Vineet Kshirsagar sold 650 shares of Standex International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.37, for a total transaction of $151,690.50. Following the sale, the insider owned 5,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,177,818.39. The trade was a 11.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO David A. Dunbar sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $4,230,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 103,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,433,655. The trade was a 14.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,473 shares of company stock valued at $7,166,199. 2.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Consulate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Standex International in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new position in Standex International during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. AlphaQuest LLC grew its position in Standex International by 72.8% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Standex International by 52.6% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Standex International by 500.0% in the third quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 90.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SXI stock opened at $229.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $224.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $190.77. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.45, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.17. Standex International has a 12 month low of $128.85 and a 12 month high of $247.16.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $217.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.96 million. Standex International had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 7.06%.Standex International’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Standex International will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 21st. Investors of record on Friday, November 7th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. This is a boost from Standex International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 7th. Standex International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.19%.

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

