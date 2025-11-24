Spyre Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Spyre Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRE – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $50.00.

SYRE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Spyre Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Spyre Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Spyre Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Spyre Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Spyre Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 16th.

Shares of SYRE stock opened at $24.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 2.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.41 and a 200-day moving average of $17.61. Spyre Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $10.91 and a 12-month high of $29.06.

Spyre Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SYRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.53. As a group, equities analysts expect that Spyre Therapeutics will post -4.46 EPS for the current year.

In other Spyre Therapeutics news, CEO Cameron Turtle sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.33, for a total transaction of $1,049,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 701,907 shares in the company, valued at $16,375,490.31. This represents a 6.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Scott L. Burrows sold 18,428 shares of Spyre Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.26, for a total value of $299,639.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 97,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,593,382.44. This trade represents a 15.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 15.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TCG Crossover Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spyre Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $18,446,000. Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP increased its holdings in Spyre Therapeutics by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP now owns 2,127,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,322,000 after acquiring an additional 600,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Spyre Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,841,000. Baker BROS. Advisors LP lifted its stake in Spyre Therapeutics by 59.6% in the 3rd quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,760,000 after purchasing an additional 373,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Spyre Therapeutics by 483.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 275,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,625,000 after purchasing an additional 228,705 shares during the period. 80.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Spyre Therapeutics, Inc, a preclinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients living with inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). It develops SPY001, a human monoclonal immunoglobulin G1 antibody designed to bind selectively to the a4ß7 integrin being developed for the treatment of IBD (ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease).

