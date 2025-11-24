South Plains Financial Inc. Sells 1,754 Shares of Bank of America Corporation $BAC

South Plains Financial Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,754 shares during the period. South Plains Financial Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Nova Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 75.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. now owns 529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 246.5% in the second quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the period. RMG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America in the second quarter worth about $28,000. CGC Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 585.4% during the 2nd quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Finally, Acima Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of BAC stock opened at $51.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Bank of America Corporation has a one year low of $33.06 and a one year high of $54.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.48. The company has a market capitalization of $376.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.34.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.05 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 10.76%. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Bank of America Corporation will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BAC shares. Seaport Global Securities raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Bank of America in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Bank of America from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Twenty-three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.77.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

