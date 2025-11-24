South Plains Financial Inc. Has $1.37 Million Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF $IVE

South Plains Financial Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 17.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,016 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of South Plains Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. South Plains Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 12.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,983,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,100,596,000 after buying an additional 2,339,857 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,776,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,387,781,000 after acquiring an additional 922,557 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1,324.3% in the 1st quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 845,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,133,000 after purchasing an additional 786,127 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 51.9% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 733,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,861,000 after purchasing an additional 250,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 585.6% during the first quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 290,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,277,000 after purchasing an additional 247,744 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVE opened at $206.14 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.04 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $207.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $199.90. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $165.45 and a 52 week high of $212.54.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

