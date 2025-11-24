South Plains Financial Inc. Buys 900 Shares of Duke Energy Corporation $DUK

South Plains Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 4,736.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the quarter. South Plains Financial Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DUK. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Brookwood Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 1st quarter worth $202,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 47,304 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,770,000 after purchasing an additional 9,042 shares during the last quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mediolanum International Funds Ltd raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 20.0% in the first quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd now owns 8,238 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $984,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:DUK opened at $122.78 on Monday. Duke Energy Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $105.20 and a fifty-two week high of $130.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $124.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.96. The company has a market cap of $95.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 15.51%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Duke Energy Corporation will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $1.065 per share. This represents a $4.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 66.98%.

Insider Transactions at Duke Energy

In other news, EVP Robert Alexander Glenn sold 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.80, for a total value of $1,015,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 11,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,407,234.60. This represents a 41.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Duke Energy from $131.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen began coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research upgraded Duke Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.44.

Duke Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

Featured Stories

