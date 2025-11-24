SoSoValue Price Reaches $0.61 on Major Exchanges (SOSO)

SoSoValue (SOSO) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 24th. SoSoValue has a total market capitalization of $166.54 million and $10.22 million worth of SoSoValue was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SoSoValue token can now be bought for about $0.61 or 0.00000702 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, SoSoValue has traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

SoSoValue Token Profile

SoSoValue was first traded on January 23rd, 2025. SoSoValue’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 274,766,576 tokens. SoSoValue’s official website is sosovalue.com. SoSoValue’s official Twitter account is @sosovaluecrypto.

Buying and Selling SoSoValue

According to CryptoCompare, “SoSoValue (SOSO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2025and operates on the Ethereum platform. SoSoValue has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 274,766,576 in circulation. The last known price of SoSoValue is 0.59873958 USD and is up 1.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 48 active market(s) with $9,034,823.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sosovalue.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SoSoValue directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SoSoValue should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SoSoValue using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

