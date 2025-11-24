SLB Limited $SLB Stock Position Increased by Discerene Group LP

Discerene Group LP grew its position in SLB Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,755,290 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 140,025 shares during the period. SLB makes up 6.1% of Discerene Group LP’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Discerene Group LP owned approximately 0.13% of SLB worth $59,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in SLB during the first quarter valued at $169,232,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of SLB by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 56,561 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after buying an additional 9,210 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of SLB by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 62,737 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,121,000 after buying an additional 20,387 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SLB by 9.6% in the second quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 493,092 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,667,000 after buying an additional 43,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SLB during the second quarter worth about $352,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Get SLB alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on SLB. Melius Research started coverage on SLB in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Rothschild Redb upgraded shares of SLB to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of SLB from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of SLB in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of SLB in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.28.

SLB Price Performance

SLB stock opened at $36.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.98, a P/E/G ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 0.97. SLB Limited has a 1 year low of $31.11 and a 1 year high of $44.97.

SLB (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.99 billion. SLB had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 18.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SLB Limited will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SLB Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 3rd. SLB’s payout ratio is 44.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling at SLB

In other news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 38,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total value of $1,412,927.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 175,690 shares in the company, valued at $6,456,607.50. This trade represents a 17.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 60,000 shares of SLB stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.69, for a total value of $2,261,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 159,371 shares in the company, valued at $6,006,692.99. This represents a 27.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 138,174 shares of company stock valued at $5,107,677 over the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SLB Profile

(Free Report)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SLB Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SLB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.