Sierra Summit Advisors LLC Trims Position in Hims & Hers Health, Inc. $HIMS

Sierra Summit Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Free Report) by 23.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,239 shares during the period. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hims & Hers Health were worth $687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HIMS. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Hims & Hers Health by 105.8% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. True Vision MN LLC increased its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. True Vision MN LLC now owns 9,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 2.6% during the second quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 16,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. 63.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hims & Hers Health Price Performance

HIMS opened at $34.71 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.03 and a 52-week high of $72.98. The company has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.28, a P/E/G ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.14.

Hims & Hers Health ( NYSE:HIMS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $598.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $578.99 million. Hims & Hers Health had a return on equity of 24.67% and a net margin of 6.05%.Hims & Hers Health’s revenue was up 49.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. Hims & Hers Health has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts expect that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Hims & Hers Health announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Monday, November 17th that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Oluyemi Okupe sold 23,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.81, for a total transaction of $853,513.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 70,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,585,239.92. This trade represents a 24.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Chi sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.25, for a total value of $52,425.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 291,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,976,321.75. The trade was a 0.31% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 628,012 shares of company stock worth $33,430,456. Insiders own 17.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on HIMS shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. UBS Group set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Monday, November 17th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Hims & Hers Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $45.27.

About Hims & Hers Health

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth consultation platform. It connects consumers to healthcare professionals, enabling them to access medical care for mental health, sexual health, dermatology and primary care. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

