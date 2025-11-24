Sierra Summit Advisors LLC Sells 6,508 Shares of Pfizer Inc. $PFE

Sierra Summit Advisors LLC decreased its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 31.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,921 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,508 shares during the quarter. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PFE. Westbourne Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,411,000. Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 90.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,255 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $927,000 after buying an additional 18,200 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter worth about $49,968,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 1,127,143 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,322,000 after acquiring an additional 41,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrua Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 78,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,986,000 after acquiring an additional 11,643 shares in the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PFE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Pfizer from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Pfizer from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 10th. Scotiabank began coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.28.

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $25.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.92 and a 1 year high of $27.69. The company has a market cap of $142.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.31, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.50.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. Pfizer had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The business had revenue of $16.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.94 billion. Pfizer has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.000-3.150 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 7th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 7th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.9%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

