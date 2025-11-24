Sierra Summit Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in LandBridge Company LLC $LB

Sierra Summit Advisors LLC purchased a new position in LandBridge Company LLC (NYSE:LB – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $632,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of LandBridge during the 1st quarter worth approximately $554,000. Amundi acquired a new stake in LandBridge in the 1st quarter valued at $5,763,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in LandBridge by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 44,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,034,000 after acquiring an additional 15,136 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in LandBridge by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 697,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,196,000 after acquiring an additional 102,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. raised its position in LandBridge by 3.1% during the first quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 2,798,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,303,000 after acquiring an additional 84,701 shares during the period.

LandBridge Stock Down 4.1%

Shares of NYSE LB opened at $57.27 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 81.82 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. LandBridge Company LLC has a 12-month low of $48.55 and a 12-month high of $87.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.69 and a 200 day moving average of $61.55.

LandBridge Dividend Announcement

LandBridge ( NYSE:LB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $50.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.13 million. LandBridge had a return on equity of 4.63% and a net margin of 13.72%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that LandBridge Company LLC will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. LandBridge’s payout ratio is 57.14%.

Insider Transactions at LandBridge

In other LandBridge news, Director Point Energy Fund Aiv- Five II sold 2,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $175,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 70.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LB. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of LandBridge from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of LandBridge in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Raymond James Financial reduced their target price on LandBridge from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on LandBridge from $93.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on LandBridge from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, LandBridge presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.17.

LandBridge Profile

LandBridge Company LLC owns and manages land and resources to support and enhance oil and natural gas development in the United States. It owns surface acres in and around the Delaware Basin in Texas and New Mexico. The company holds a portfolio of oil and gas royalties. It also sells brackish water and other surface composite materials.

