Sierra Summit Advisors LLC Has $403,000 Stock Position in Stride, Inc. $LRN

Sierra Summit Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Free Report) by 55.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,501 shares during the period. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stride were worth $403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stride in the first quarter worth $38,835,000. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new stake in Stride in the 1st quarter valued at $29,526,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Stride by 75.2% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 426,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,873,000 after purchasing an additional 182,920 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its position in Stride by 657.1% in the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 174,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,394,000 after purchasing an additional 151,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam S.C.A. increased its holdings in shares of Stride by 214.2% during the 1st quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 189,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,927,000 after purchasing an additional 128,947 shares during the period. 98.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stride Stock Down 0.3%

NYSE LRN opened at $65.57 on Monday. Stride, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.49 and a 1-year high of $171.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of -0.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $117.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.15. The company has a current ratio of 6.78, a quick ratio of 5.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Stride ( NYSE:LRN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $620.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.50 million. Stride had a return on equity of 26.29% and a net margin of 12.76%.Stride’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. Stride has set its Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Stride, Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Stride from $148.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets set a $108.00 price target on Stride and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on Stride from $185.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Wall Street Zen cut Stride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 4th. Finally, Zacks Research cut Stride from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.75.

Stride Profile

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, engages in the provision of proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services in the United States and internationally. Its technology-based products and services enable clients to attract, enroll, educate, track progress, support, and facilitate individualized learning for students.

