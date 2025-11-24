Sierra Summit Advisors LLC Has $403,000 Stock Position in Stride, Inc. $LRN

Sierra Summit Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Free Report) by 55.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,501 shares during the period. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stride were worth $403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stride in the first quarter worth $38,835,000. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new stake in Stride in the 1st quarter valued at $29,526,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Stride by 75.2% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 426,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,873,000 after purchasing an additional 182,920 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its position in Stride by 657.1% in the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 174,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,394,000 after purchasing an additional 151,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam S.C.A. increased its holdings in shares of Stride by 214.2% during the 1st quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 189,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,927,000 after purchasing an additional 128,947 shares during the period. 98.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Stride Stock Down 0.3%
NYSE LRN opened at $65.57 on Monday. Stride, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.49 and a 1-year high of $171.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of -0.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $117.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.15. The company has a current ratio of 6.78, a quick ratio of 5.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Stride from $148.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets set a $108.00 price target on Stride and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on Stride from $185.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Wall Street Zen cut Stride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 4th. Finally, Zacks Research cut Stride from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.75.
View Our Latest Stock Report on Stride
Stride Profile
Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, engages in the provision of proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services in the United States and internationally. Its technology-based products and services enable clients to attract, enroll, educate, track progress, support, and facilitate individualized learning for students.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Stride
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- DoorDash’s Recent Stock Dip Equals 60% Upside
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- Wall Street Loves Williams-Sonoma Right Now—Here’s Why the Stock Could Soar in 2026
- What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?
- Meta Wins FTC Fight, Keeps Instagram Growth Machine Intact
Receive News & Ratings for Stride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.