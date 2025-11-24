Sierra Summit Advisors LLC Has $223,000 Stake in Boston Scientific Corporation $BSX

Sierra Summit Advisors LLC cut its position in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 97.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,075 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 84,985 shares during the quarter. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. 1248 Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 90.9% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 252 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Boston Scientific in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in Boston Scientific in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

BSX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $129.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Erste Group Bank downgraded Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boston Scientific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.77.

BSX stock opened at $96.77 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $143.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.75, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $98.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.37. Boston Scientific Corporation has a 52-week low of $85.98 and a 52-week high of $109.50.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 19.74% and a net margin of 14.43%.Boston Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. Boston Scientific has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.020-3.040 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.770-0.790 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

In other Boston Scientific news, Director Ellen M. Zane sold 12,891 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.28, for a total transaction of $1,266,927.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 24,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,371,889.52. This represents a 34.82% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.47, for a total transaction of $4,923,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 178,342 shares in the company, valued at $17,561,336.74. This trade represents a 21.90% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 175,782 shares of company stock valued at $17,742,314 over the last 90 days. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

