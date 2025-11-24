Sherwood Financial Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF $BND

Sherwood Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 475,898 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,652 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF makes up approximately 32.1% of Sherwood Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Sherwood Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $35,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BND. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 125,870,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,267,835,000 after acquiring an additional 22,636,769 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 118,916,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,734,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988,719 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 5.8% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 114,896,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,459,803,000 after purchasing an additional 6,332,554 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 7.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,194,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,947,531,000 after purchasing an additional 4,407,252 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,910,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,539,389,000 after buying an additional 659,542 shares in the last quarter.

BND stock opened at $74.52 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.60. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $71.10 and a 12 month high of $75.15.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

