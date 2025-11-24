Sharper & Granite LLC Purchases 240 Shares of Microsoft Corporation $MSFT

Sharper & Granite LLC boosted its position in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 12.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,124 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the quarter. Sharper & Granite LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carnegie Investment Counsel grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 406,757 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $202,325,000 after buying an additional 5,393 shares during the period. Cornerstone Management Inc. boosted its stake in Microsoft by 25.1% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Management Inc. now owns 747 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 0.8% in the second quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC now owns 147,282 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $73,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 9.4% during the second quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 42,743 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $21,260,000 after purchasing an additional 3,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Warburton Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 29.1% during the second quarter. Warburton Capital Management LLC now owns 4,694 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on MSFT. Raymond James Financial cut their price target on Microsoft from $630.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Arete lifted their price target on Microsoft from $700.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $675.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $640.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-seven have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $634.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Microsoft news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 149,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $504.78, for a total transaction of $75,315,699.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 790,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $399,206,272.56. The trade was a 15.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 38,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $518.64, for a total value of $19,967,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 461,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $239,402,668.08. This trade represents a 7.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Microsoft Price Performance

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $472.12 on Monday. Microsoft Corporation has a one year low of $344.79 and a one year high of $555.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $512.88 and a 200 day moving average of $499.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.58, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.02.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The software giant reported $4.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.65 by $0.48. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.71% and a return on equity of 33.47%. The firm had revenue of $77.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Microsoft has set its Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Corporation will post 13.08 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 20th will be given a $0.91 dividend. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 20th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 25.89%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

