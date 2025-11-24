Sharp Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltda. Reduces Holdings in StoneCo Ltd. $STNE

Sharp Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltda. lowered its holdings in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Free Report) by 46.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,454,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,241,859 shares during the period. StoneCo comprises 23.2% of Sharp Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltda.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Sharp Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltda.’s holdings in StoneCo were worth $23,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of StoneCo by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in StoneCo by 13.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of StoneCo by 43.6% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,267 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of StoneCo by 44.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Main Management ETF Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of StoneCo by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 98,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596 shares during the period. 73.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on STNE. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of StoneCo from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of StoneCo to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of StoneCo from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Wall Street Zen lowered StoneCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of StoneCo in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, StoneCo has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.21.

Shares of STNE opened at $14.97 on Monday. StoneCo Ltd. has a 12-month low of $7.72 and a 12-month high of $19.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of -27.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.91.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43. StoneCo had a negative net margin of 7.28% and a positive return on equity of 20.18%. The business had revenue of $669.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $669.81 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that StoneCo Ltd. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology and software solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

