SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 2,802 Shares of ICF International, Inc. $ICFI

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its stake in shares of ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI – Free Report) by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,802 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in ICF International were worth $937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ICFI. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey boosted its holdings in shares of ICF International by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 4,278 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ICF International by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 454,451 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,502,000 after purchasing an additional 2,786 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT lifted its holdings in shares of ICF International by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT now owns 21,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in ICF International during the 2nd quarter worth $270,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in ICF International by 4.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 85,896 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,276,000 after buying an additional 3,906 shares during the last quarter. 94.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Randall Mehl acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $77.00 per share, for a total transaction of $38,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 20,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,576,498. This trade represents a 2.50% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO James C. M. Morgan sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.19, for a total transaction of $228,456.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 39,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,779,423.76. This trade represents a 5.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 1.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ICFI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barrington Research cut their price objective on shares of ICF International from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of ICF International in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.75.

ICF International Stock Up 2.0%

ICFI opened at $78.02 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $87.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. ICF International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.03 and a fifty-two week high of $141.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 0.48.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $465.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.10 million. ICF International had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 5.45%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.13 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that ICF International, Inc. will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current year.

ICF International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. ICF International’s payout ratio is currently 10.57%.

ICF International Company Profile

ICF International, Inc provides management, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, business, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

